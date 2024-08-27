Platform opts for SMEs

Spitfire is working at the former Malabar Farm site in Daventry

Platform Housing Group will be working with HarperCrewe and Spitfire Homes to build out sites that it has recently purchase in Rushden and Daventry respectively.

HarperCrewe will build a development of 91 affordable homes in Higham Ferrers, near Rushden in Northamptonshire. This is part of a larger 300 home site that Platform is working on.

The deal with Spitfire Homes will see 155 homes built at the former Malabar Farm site – for affordable rent, shared ownership, social rent and rent-to-buy. The first handover of homes should take place in the spring of 2026 with completion due in the autumn.

Michael Baggett, director of land at Platform Housing Group, said: “We feel it is particularly important to work with small to medium sized enterprises like HarperCrewe and Spitfire Homes as the relationship not only supports local economies but also helps us to deliver on important ambitions to keep building homes and help solve the housing crisis.”

HarperCrewe managing director Chris Walker said: “Creating solid relationships with reliable partners is truly a cornerstone of our business at HarperCrewe, which is why we’re delighted to work alongside Platform for the first time here at Higham Ferrers.

“Our reputation is very important to us so we choose partners carefully. Platform was a clear choice for us at Higham Ferrers, as its ethos of 'building better lives by building better homes’ fits neatly with our ambitions to deliver quality houses and thriving communities all across the Midlands and beyond.

“It’s an exciting development to be part of and is shaping up beautifully.”

