Platform submits Milton Keynes plans

Architect for Platform MK is Fletcher Priest

Platform’s proposed 20-storey development, on the Milton Keynes central spine road of Midsummer Boulevard, would have 355 apartments, 8,000 sq ft of resident amenities and 7,500 sq ft of landscaped terraces.

Branded as Platform MK, it represents the developer’s 11th BTR project and, if approved, will follow on from the completion of 1,500 apartments in Cardiff, Sheffield, Glasgow and Edinburgh during 2023 and 2024.

Chief executive Jean-Marc Vandevivere said: “Milton Keynes is enhancing its reputation as a destination of choice for skilled workforces and businesses alike as it continues to diversify its offering and celebrate its new city status. Through the delivery of high-quality homes for a wide demographic, Platform will further establish Milton Keynes as one of the fastest growing UK cities.”

Designer Dipa Joshi, partner (residential lead) at Fletcher Priest Architects, said: “It has been a positive experience working on this exciting project which will create a landmark for central Milton Keynes, supporting its growth as a city. Platform is a forward thinking and engaged client who aspire for sustainability and innovation in the residential market.”

