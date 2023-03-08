Plaudits for Gilbert-Ash from National Portrait Gallery

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson (left) is handed a plaque by National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan

The National Portrait Gallery, just off Trafalgar Square, was closed in 2000 for its most substantial redevelopment in its history.

Called Inspiring People, the project has comprised a full refurbishment of the building, the creation of public spaces and a new Learning Centre, combined with a re-presentation of the collection, safeguarding the gallery’s heritage and improving the visitor experience. The final stage of the development was a revamp of the public entrance and forecourt.

Gilbert-Ash was the main contractor on the project and has now handed the building back to the gallery, completed in time for its reopening on 22nd June 2023.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson joined National Portrait Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan for a handover ceremony.

Nicholas Cullinan said: “The countdown to our reopening following the largest and most comprehensive redevelopment in our history has well and truly begun. As we enter into this new chapter, I would like to thank the fantastic team at Gilbert-Ash for all of their hard work and collaboration on the making the Inspiring People project a reality. We eagerly look forward to welcoming visitors back into our transformed building in June.”

Ray Hutchinson said: "We are incredibly proud to have delivered the National Portrait Gallery redevelopment, which has been a true collaboration between our team, the gallery's stakeholders, and our partners and suppliers. Together, we have delivered a world-class facility that respects and celebrates the history and heritage of the building, while also creating exciting new spaces for visitors to explore.

“Now that we have handed this project over, the gallery’s team will embark on the monumental task of redisplaying over 1,000 portraits from its collection. It has been a privilege to work on a project of this scale and significance, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the cultural landscape of London.”

