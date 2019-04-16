Plymouth waste firm invests in concrete batching truck

The Hydromix HM12H-E body is mounted on an Arocs 4140K chassis

The truck is based on an Arocs 4140K chassis supplied by dealer Rygor Commercials and the mobile concrete batching was built in Buckingham by concrete equipment specialist Utranazz.

The Hydromix HM12H-E body has separate compartments for sand, stone, cement and water. These raw materials are then metered and mixed into fresh concrete when and where it is needed. The unmixed product remains useable indefinitely, eliminating wastage.

Brunel Recycling, formerly Brunel Skip, bought its first Mercedes-Benz, an 8x4 Arocs tipper, from Rygor in 2015. To this, it then added another three tippers and a tipper-grab, before taking delivery last year of a hook-loader. All six of these 32-tonne vehicles are based on Arocs 3240K chassis.

Brunel Recycling has six 32-tonne Mercedes-Benz lorries

Brunel Recycling is based in Saltash, where it owns a landfill and waste transfer station, set up by Dave Venables, the owner of Plymouth Albion rugby club, in 1989. Today it offers haulage, demolition, recycled aggregates and, now, concrete services to customers throughout Devon and Cornwall.

Brunel Recycling’s graded aggregates are widely used for construction projects in Plymouth and the surrounding area. The firm also supplies top soils and biomass, undertakes site clearances, demolitions and muckaway work, and offers heavy plant and machinery for hire.

Dave Venables’ sons Brian and Max now run the business, with Max’s wife Nadine as operations manager.

Managing director Brian Venables said that Brunel Recycling’s volumetric mixer is already opening doors to new business opportunities. “We do a lot of slabs and foundations for houses, and the new truck offers a very cost-effective means of delivering the concrete,” he said. “It didn’t come cheap, but this vehicle has added another string to our bow, and I’m confident it will prove over time to have been a wise investment.”