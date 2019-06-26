PM slams shoe-box house-builders

Good luck with the cat-swinging in this Bovis bedroom

The departing prime minister wants her successor to introduce mandatory universal regulations to provide clear national standards.

“I cannot defend a system in which owners and tenants are forced to accept tiny homes with inadequate storage… Where developers feel the need to fill show homes with deceptively small furniture… And where the lack of universal standards encourages a race to the bottom,” she said.

Currently, some local authorities make Nationally Described Space Standards a condition of granting planning permission. But many do not - and even where standards are applied, they are not mandatory.

Mrs May says that this has resulted in different rules in different parts of the country, leaving “tenants and buyers facing a postcode lottery.”

Addressing the Chartered Institute of Housing conference, she is also expected to set out next steps on the social housing green paper agenda, with an action plan expected in September.