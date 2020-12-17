  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu December 17 2020

Podcast: Re:Construction - Construction News Podcast

2 hours New episode: Bishop & Taylor Flexible Working Special

Bishop & Taylor discuss flexible working with Emma Stewart, Chief Executive of Timewise, and how it might help to improve the construction industry.

Dec 16th 2020: Episode 42: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

