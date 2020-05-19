Poland awards 15km expressway contract

photo by Artur Beiszyk

Porr and consortium partner Mota-Engil Central Europe signed the PLN989.7m (£194m) contract with Poland’s General Directorate for National Roads & Motorways (GDDKiA) to design and build the section from Oświęcim to Dankowice.

It is the longest of the three sections planned as part of the new S1 between Mysłowice and Bielsko-Biała.

“The section of the S1 motorway between Mysłowice and Bielsko-Biała is part of a major trans-European transport network and is of great importance for the Silesian agglomeration area,” said Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss.

The contract that covers the design and construction of a dual-carriage expressway with two lanes in each direction and space reserved for a third lane, in the central reservation.

The work also includes three new intersections as well as rest and service areas together with roads running parallel to the expressway and the road connections to adjacent areas.

Work is expected to take 33 months, excluding winter periods. Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2021. The project is set for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk