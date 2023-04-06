Polypipe recycling scheme to be rolled out

Since the trial with plumbers’ merchant Wolseley UK began in January 2022, Polypipe has collected more than 2,700 kilos of recyclable waste from three branches – Brimsdown, Trafford and West Bromwich.

The service is now being expanded to 11 more branches.

Polypipe drivers drop off empty collapsible pallets to merchants that can be filled with PVC piping offcuts, obsolete products, plastic packaging and bulk bags. The pallet of waste is then collected on the next delivery to the branch.

Polypipe Building Services environmental & sustainability manager Alex Ashton said: “We had been looking at ways we could help customers with their waste reduction as part of our own measures on site at Aylesford to stop anything going to landfill, and when we approached Wolseley with the idea they jumped at the chance.”

He continued: “This scheme ties into our strategy of using more recycled materials in our processes following the release of our Terrain PVC sustainable pipe last year which is manufactured from up to 65% recycled PVC-u and is helping us to hit our targets as part of the Genuit group, which is committed to using more than 60% of recycled materials in our products.

“Plastic often gets a bad name when it comes to the environment, but when it’s used responsibly it can be recycled again and again helping us to limit the resources we take out of the earth.”

Wolseley category manager Luchiana Laza said: “When Polypipe Building Services told us about their trial scheme we were delighted, as internally we had been looking at different recycling schemes to support our customers. Polypipe Building Services are one of our preferred suppliers so it’s great to see them taking the initiative like this.

“We have weekly deliveries from Polypipe so the volume of waste which we can now recycle means this scheme also makes good financial sense due to the cost saving on skips.”

