Port of Melbourne awards two rail contracts

The work involves building a new rail terminal to interface with the container terminal at Swanson Dock East. WSP will provide the design consultancy services, and Seymour Whyte Constructions the early contractor involvement.

The Port Rail Transformation Project involves an overall investment of more than AU$125m (£70m) by the Port of Melbourne. It provides a new operating environment and infrastructure to help move more freight off trucks and onto rail and to make regional rail supply chains more efficient.

Site investigations will be under way in March this year with construction planned to start in July. The project is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Port of Melbourne CEO Brendan Bourke said that, despite the challenges of Covid-19, the port is committed to its 30-year development strategy, including investing in rail. “Our 30-year port development strategy provides a clear plan to meet and enable sustainable trade growth over the long term. The PRTP is an important part of this plan.

“As Australia’s largest container and general cargo port, it’s critical that we maintain a long-term investment view so that we continue to meet the freight needs of Victoria and south east Australia. We are excited to be working with WSP and Seymour Whyte Constructions on the development of the PRTP.

In October 2020, Port of Melbourne and Patrick Terminals reached an agreement to build the Coode Road Terminal.

