Portuguese cement producer targets the UK

Cimpor is the Portugues subsidiary of OYAK and Taiwan Cement Corporation

Cimpor is targeting the UK following a shift in ownership last year and an injection of capital.

Originally set up by and Turkish company Ordu Yardimlasma Kurumu (OYAK) and Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC) in a 60:40 joint venture, in March 2024 TCC Group Holdings took over ownership of OYAK and thus also 100% of Cimpor.

Cimpor Global chief technology officer Berkan Fidan said: "With the ports and terminals we own and operate, we leverage our export globally, strengthening our supply chain and continuing to explore new market opportunities.”

With the UK becoming a target market, Cimpor UK Limited was registered at Companies House in April 2024, with an office in Cheadle.

Cimpor has also invested €50m in a terminal at the port of Bristol in the UK and plans to expand its product range in this country in the coming years.

In tandem with its expansion drive, Cimport has formed a collaboration with Manchester-based technology firm Fizix to detect malfunctions in cement production facilities before they occur. Cimpor plans to commission the deployment of Fizix’s sensor technology at 25 facilities in 10 different countries on three continents.

Suat Çalbıyık, chairman of the board of directors of Cimpor Global, said: "As we move forward even stronger globally with the Cimpor brand, we continue to grow, develop and make a difference in the sector in line with our environmental awareness and higher product quality principles. Today we do not only produce cement but we build cities of the future, strengthen the infrastructure and construct the sustainable world of the future. We set new goals to create a smarter, greener, more sustainable cement industry. We believe in three key elements to execute our goals: innovation, sustainability and strong partnerships. In the future, we will continue to move forward in line with our goals of carbon neutral production, environmentally friendly innovations, increasing efficiency through digitalisation and creating a greater impact on a global scale."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk