Posh pods speed Berkeley's tower

Bathrooms being installed in Valiant Tower

Offsite Solutions said that the contract was the UK’s largest bathroom pod contract ever awarded for a single residential scheme and the highest value project in the history of the company.

Valiant Tower is part of the South Quay Plaza residential scheme, designed by Foster + Partners, South Quay Plaza. At 220 metres it will be one of the tallest residential buildings in Europe.

Offsite Solutions is manufacturing a mix of ensuite shower rooms and bathrooms with walk-in and/or over-bath showers. The delivery programme for this phase will be completed by the end of 2019.

The steel-framed bathroom pods have steam-free mirrored cabinets with recessed LED lighting, integrated underfloor heating, flush-mounted shower trays, Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware and full-height glass shower screens.

Berkeley Homes project manager Joe Yusuf said: “The use of offsite construction for the bathrooms gives us programme certainty, better quality and improved logistics. We do not have to procure and install all the individual elements that make up a bathroom, which means fewer trades on site. This is far more efficient, particularly for health and safety, and generates programme improvements.”

Project architect Emily Rix of Foster + Partners said: “This project suited bathroom pods very well as we limited the number of bathroom types to four. In our experience, pods are often superior in quality compared to site-based bathroom construction. Taking an offsite approach avoids having a number of different trades on site and at different times. We have a really good relationship with Offsite Solutions. The design time was very constrained, but their team ensured a fast and efficient turnaround with everything we needed.”