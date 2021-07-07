Pre-cast piling speeds £115m Partington development.

Foundations going in at Heath Farm Lane

Vistry Partnerships and Trafford Housing Trust have formed Heath Farm Lane Joint Venture to build 600 new homes on the site in Partington, Greater Manchester.

The JV has appointed Roger Bullivant to install more than 4400 linear metres of precast concrete RBeam foundations, together with more than a thousand driven precast concrete piles.

Bullivant says that its precast RBeam system can decrease the time needed to construct foundations and reduces waste on site.

Using its Quiet piling hammers, Roger Bullivant (RB) will install segmented piles to depths of up to 10 metres.RB says that its rigs are designed and purpose-built in-house to meet specific site requirements, in this case, reduced height and weight to suit the residential developments.

Vistry Partnerships regional managing director Brendan Blythe said: “Not only is the Heath Farm Lane scheme an important project for Vistry Partnerships, but it will play a central role in transforming Trafford’s housing supply so we are delighted to have Roger Bullivant on board to help turn our idea into a reality.”

Roger Bullivant business unit manager Jon Harris added “This is a great example where RB can provide a value-engineered solution for our stakeholders. Working closely with both developers, we were able to provide the most cost-effective solution, through innovation, product development and a wealth of experience gained from many years working within the industry.”

