Prefab framework up for renewal

LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG) is seeking suppliers for the third generation of its modular buildings framework – MB3 – covering the design, supply, installation and hire of permanent, temporary and refurbished modular buildings for the public sector.

With the current MB2 framework expiring in May 2025, MB3 will be available for use across England, Wales and Scotland through LHCPG’s five regional business units and runs or four years until May 2029.

Projects are expected to include education facilities, healthcare settings, emergency services, offices, community buildings and mixed-use developments.

Suppliers on the MB3 framework will provide a full turnkey solution, managing all services required for a project from initial design through to final handover.

Close to £76m of public sector work has been procured via the MB2 framework to date. Stronger demand is expected for MB3.

Shona Snow, LHCPG’s director of product innovation, said: “Our MB3 framework will continue to address the demand we are seeing for offsite construction, which not only delivers projects more efficiently but also brings significant environmental benefits. It will make it easier for public sector clients to procure modular buildings that meet their specific needs across various sectors.

“Given the increasing pressure on the public sector to address urgent building requirements, particularly in light of the ongoing RAAC crisis and changes to building safety regulations, we expect strong demand for this framework.”

The framework will be split across four workstreams:

Permanent modular buildings: the design, build and installation of new permanent modular buildings for the public sector for use by education, offices, community building and emergency services Healthcare buildings: the design, build and installation of new permanent modular buildings for the healthcare sector Hire of temporary buildings: the hire for temporary modular buildings across the public sectors Refurbished buildings: the refurbishment of existing modular buildings including those manufactured by a third party.

Bids will be evaluated on a 70% quality and 30% price basis.

Suppliers can view and submit their bids to be part of this framework via LHCPG’s Intend portal by 12 noon on 31st October 2024: in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/ProjectManage/36

