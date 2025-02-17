Preferred bidder named for Stoke regeneration scheme

artist's impression of the Etruscan square scheme in Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has granted preferred bidder status to Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Limited (GKRL) for the city centre transformation.

GKRL intends to work with partners to deliver a range of residential tenures across Etruscan Square and other development sites across the city, including housing association PfP Igloo, with which GKRL is working with elsewhere in the UK.

GKRL is an established joint venture between Genr8 Developments LLP and Kajima Partnerships LLP. It is also delivering the UK's first Health Innovation Neighbourhood in Newcastle, along with mixed-use regeneration schemes in London, Merseyside, Telford and Winchester – comprising a pipeline of 3,500 homes and a combined gross development value of more than £1bn.

In Stoke-on-Trent, the proposed partnership could also support the development of further council-owned sites across the city – at Pyenest Street, North Shelton and Bucknall New Road.

GKRL director Richard Ingham said: “Etruscan Square presents a unique opportunity to revitalise the city centre through a high quality, residential led mixed-use development. Our track record in delivering large-scale regeneration schemes across the UK is driven by our tenacity and passion for creating transformational, aspirational, sustainable environments where communities can thrive. We look forward to collaborating closely with the council and delivering long-term economic and social value to local residents and businesses.”

Councillor Finlay Gordon-McCusker, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and regeneration at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said: “Etruscan Square is one of the most significant regeneration sites in our city, and for far too long, people have been promised action but have seen little progress. That is going to change.

“This partnership is a vote of confidence in Stoke-on-Trent’s future. We are working with a developer that has a strong track record of delivering, and together, we will make real progress—delivering high-quality, affordable homes and new opportunities for businesses and residents.”

