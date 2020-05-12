Preferred team picked for congestion-busting Australian scheme

Tonkin Gap Alliance - comprising BMD, Georgiou, WA Limestone, BG&E and GHD - will work with Main Roads Western Australia to deliver the Tonkin Gap project as well as associated works for the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line.

The project, which has an estimated cost of AU$290m (£152m), will fix a major bottleneck on Tonkin Highway between Morley and Redcliffe, which more than 120,000 cars and trucks use on an average weekday.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the project was part of a pipeline of major road projects - worth an estimated AU$2.37bn and that would create more than 13,000 jobs – being accelerated by the state government.

“Our record investment in major road projects and Metronet will set up our suburbs for the long term and benefit Western Australians, now and into the future,” he said. “In times like these it's important we continue to progress the projects that will provide work for local businesses and keep workers in their jobs - this will ultimately support the state's wider economy.”

Federal minister for population, cities and urban infrastructure Alan Tudge said the project would transform a notorious part of the road network for Perth’s growing outer-northern suburbs. “In addition it will create thousands of new jobs at a time when what we want is to get Australians back to work,” he said. “Our $100 billion infrastructure pipeline is setting the foundations for economic recovery on the other side of the Covid-19 crisis."

Western Australian minister for transport and planning Rita Saffioti said road and rail projects would play a key part in WA’s economic recovery and the Tonkin Gap project would fix one of Perth’s most congested roads while laying the groundwork for the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line.

Works will focus on the section between Collier Road and Dunreath Drive, upgrading it to a three-lane, freeway-standard road. Upgrades include new interchanges at Guildford Road and Great Eastern Highway and new bridge structures over the Swan River (Redcliffe Bridge) and Guildford Road. Cyclists and pedestrians will also benefit from a new shared path and pedestrian bridge. The Alliance will also undertake rail-enabling works for the Metronet Morley-Ellenbrook Line, as part of four works packages that will deliver the train line.

The contract is due to be awarded in late June with construction on the Morley-Ellenbrook Line enabling works starting in coming months. The whole Tonkin Gap project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk