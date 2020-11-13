Premier factory puts in night shift for national testing programme

Premier Modular supplied the temporary buildings for the Covid testing site in Havant

The extension of the modular building contract for Covid-19 testing stations follows on from a first phase awarded to Premier by the Department of Health & Social Care for an initial 25 sites from Inverness to Portsmouth.

Premier’s factory in East Yorkshire has had to put on an extra shift through the night to get the units out in time.

Each standalone test site has a 110 sq m purpose-designed testing building fitted with eight patient cubicles, hygienic walls, separate staff entrance and exit, test collection and drop-off zones, and a family testing room.

Premier’s contract also includes the supply of welfare facilities in three buildings to accommodate a PPE room, stores, test preparation, staff rest room, kitchenette and toilets, as well as utility services – water supply, effluent collection and electricity generators.

The multi-million pound contract was procured through the Crown Commercial Service.

Since the first project was delivered in Bolton, Premier has now set up standalone testing sites in Inverness, Leamington Spa, Dudley, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Buxton and Liverpool. The next batch of sites will be in Leeds, Redcar, Durham and Oadby in Leicestershire.

In the last three months Premier has invested £7m in its hire fleet in response to market demand.

Premier Modular managing director David Harris said “The work our teams have carried out across the country and round the clock has been phenomenal and has been very well received in those communities. Our colleagues continue to pull out all the stops in the factory and on site to set up the testing sites in just two to three days which really is an outstanding achievement given the bespoke nature of the buildings and the complexity of the site requirements. We are delighted this work has been recognised with the doubling of our contract to 50 sites.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk