Preston gets UK's first battery-powered skip truck

Recycling Lives' E-Tech D18 Wides truck

Recycling Lives has put the first Renault Trucks E-Tech D18 Wides to work, operating out of its 15-acre recycling park in Preston. A second unit is on order.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wides have capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge with zero tailpipe emissions and low traffic noise. Powered by 265kWh batteries, each truck is equipped with a 22kW on-board AC charger and is compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW, allowing fast charging of the vehicle to extend range.

Renault Trucks has guaranteed the battery performance for seven years.

“This transition to electric skip trucks is just another example of our commitment to environmental innovation,” said Recycling Lives chief executive Gerry Marshall. “As part of our decarbonisation strategy, we are looking to further reduce our carbon footprint by using more sustainable fuel solutions, this could include for example green hydrogen which is part of our energy from waste project.”

Renault Trucks head of electric mobility Andrew Scott added: “It has been great to find a proactive partner in Recycling Lives willing to bring electric vehicles into service in such a familiar but demanding environment.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk