Press blue for stressed

The Moodbeam wrist-band

Wearers touch a blue button on the smart band to tell it that they fell anxious or a yellow button if feeling calm.

This data is gathered and fed to a mobile app and online platform.

The gadget also records its wearer’s activity and sleep patterns to identify any correlations.

The wrist-band is made by health tech start-up Moodbeam. Spencer Group is one of the first businesses to adopt the device and offer it free to any employee that wants to try it.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk