Preston Tram Bridge demolition begins

The Old Tram Bridge is coming down

The Old Tram Bridge, which links Avenham Park and Penwortham, was shut by Preston City Council in 2019 due to risk of collapse.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering has a £6.6m contract to replace it with a new crossing. Demolition and removal of the old structure has been subcontracted to Preston based Pete Marquis Ltd.

The method of demolition, agreed with the Marine Management Organisation and the Environment Agency, involves creating an access track into the river and using a large excavator to cut the bridge into sections before lifting out and removing from site.

The demolition has been timed to avoid impacts to smelt and coarse fish spawning in the River Ribble. This window has been carefully selected to ensure that the project timeline remains on track, whilst protecting local wildlife. Demolition is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Lancashire County Council is project managing and supporting the project working with Eric Wright Civil Engineering on the design and construction of the bridge.

The new Tram Bridge is expected to open to the public in early 2026.

Dyse is supporting Billington-based steelwork fabricator Harrison Engineering, which is providing a design and build service to Eric Wright.

The old bridge was originally built to carry a horse and cart trackway for coal waggons to be delivered from the canal at Walton Summit into Preston. It was delivered initially as a timber bridge when John Rennie’s 1800 design for an aqueduct was deemed too costly. After separate deck and pier reconstructions, the bridge is now a concrete bridge. A Facebook group, Friends of Old Tram Bridge group has more than 2,500 members.

Preston city councillor Valerie Wise, cabinet member for community wealth building, said: “Given the rich history of the bridge, the demolition will bring mixed emotions to local residents. This is an important step in delivering a new bridge that will serve the community for decades to come and restore this key transport link for people between Preston and South Ribble."

CGI of the new bridge

