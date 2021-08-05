Prices keep rising, brick deliveries rebound

The material price index for ‘All Work’ increased by 14.7% in June 2021 compared to June 2020 and by 2.2% compared to May 2021.

The greatest year-on-year price increases were in imported plywood (66.6%), fabricated structural steel (53.3%) and concrete reinforcing bars (51.9%).

The same data set also shows that there was a 3.6% increase in brick deliveries in Great Britain in June 2021 compared to February 2020 (before the start of Covid-19 national restrictions), according to the seasonally adjusted figures. This followed a 3.6% increase in May 2021, compared to February 2020.

*Source: Building materials and components statistics: July 2021, published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

UK construction material price indices

Seasonally adjusted deliveries of bricks in Great Britain

