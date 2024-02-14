Primark plans £100m re-fit programme

Primark will have 195 stores in the UK by the end of 2024

This year Primark will open new stores in Bury St Edmunds, due to open next month, as well as Teesside Park and Glasgow Fort later in the year.

Alongside these, Primark’s Westfield Stratford store in east London store will almost double in size to more than 81,000 sq ft while the one in the Gateshead Metrocentre will grow to almost 80,000 sq ft when it reopens later this year.

With new stores and extensions, Primark is set to reach 195 stores and almost eight million sq ft of shopfloor by the end of 2024.

While also relocating several Primark stores in Bradford, High Wycombe and Bolton to new sites, 15 existing stores will be refurbished this year as part of its ongoing refit programme. This includes the continued rollout of LED lighting.

Two new locations in Epsom, Surrey, and Newbury, Berkshire, are also confirmed and are set to open from 2025.

List of Primark’s UK stores included in the refit programme this year are:

Barnstaple

Birkenhead

Bury

Cambridge

Chelmsford

Chester

Cwmbran

Hackney

Hounslow

London (Oxford Street)

Newry

Southport

Stockport

Telford

Yeovil.

