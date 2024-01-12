Princes Dock tower moves to main works phase

the foundations are in

X1 Developments, backed by Starlight Investments, is putting up a block of 278 flats at Princes Dock in Liverpool Waters.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Peel Waters and main contractor Vermont Construction.

With groundworks and piling now completed, the main construction phase is under way and expected to be completed in late 2025.

Designed by Falconer Chester Hall, the tower will have a glazed façade across all upper levels and a stone, aluminium façade with glazing to the lower 11-storey element. The stone facade to the 11-storey section will complement the stone colonnade at ground floor level along the length of William Jessop Way.

Vermont Construction chief executive Mark Connor said: ‘Vermont assisted the Peel Waters team to secure the planning consent for the scheme in 2021 and are delighted to now be working with X1 Developments and Starlight Investments to deliver this fantastic addition to Peel’s Liverpool Waters scheme. As a Liverpool business we are very proud to continue to play our part in the regeneration of the city’s waterfront and iconic skyline’.

