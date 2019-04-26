TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Fri April 26 2019

Pro Plant develops custom piling rig

4 hours Essex-based Professional Plant Services has developed a compact piling rig for working in confined spaces such as basements.

The Warrior
The rig, called The Warrior, is remote controlled and driven by a Hatz 4H50TIC Silent Pack water-cooled diesel engine.

The project was completed over a 12-week period and The Warrior is available from Professional Plant Services for hire or purchase.

Managing director Karl Dunstan said: “We have utilised our many years of experience in the piling and foundation industry to bring together a model that has all the features and benefits needed to deliver low emission, safe and efficient drilling in confined areas.”

