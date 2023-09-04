Procure Partnerships names suppliers for £8bn framework

Procure Partnerships Framework Ltd, a privately-owned procurement agency based in Liverpool, has been operating a national contractor framework for the past four years, which has been used for more than 400 construction projects.

The second iteration of the Procure Partnerships (National Contractor) Framework covers five disciplines: construction, infrastructure, decarbonisation & retrofit, site clearance & demolition, and housing. Each category is subdivided into 11 regions. Total value is put at £8bn.

The contracting authority for the framework is Alder Hey Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

It goes live on 1st November 0223 and expires on 31st October 2027.

The selected contractors are:

A Buckler Haulage

Aptus Construction

AR Demolition

Ascot Services

Ash Contracting

Axis Europe

Bam Construction

Beard

Bethell Construction

Borras Construction

Bowmer Kirkland

Britcon

Burmor Construction

Buxton Building Contractors

Caddick Construction

Carmelcrest

Cawarden

Cheetham Hill Construction

City Demolition Contractors

Code Building Solutions

Compass Developments

Conamar Building Services

Concept Interiors Management

CR Reynolds

Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering

DSM Demolition

Enable Infrastructure

Encon Construction

Eric Wright Civil Engineering

Esh Construction

Etec Contract Services

F Parkinson

GF Tomlinson Building

Galliford Try Construction

Geoffrey Osborne

GMI Construction Group

Graham Asset Management

Harris Bros & Collard

Henry Boot Construction

Higgins Partnerships

Hutton Construction

Inivos

Integral

J Freeley

John Graham Construction

John Sisk

Keltbray Highways

Key Construction Midlands

Kier Construction

Kind & Company Builders

Marcon Construction

McLaren Construction

McLaughlin & Harvey

Milestone Infrastructure

Morris & Spottiswood

Neilcott Construction

NG Bailey

O’Connell Contracting

Opus Building Services

Overbury

P Casey

P Casey Land Reclamation

PP O’Connor Group

PGR Group

Quinn London

ReGen UK Construction

Resolution Interiors

Rhodar Industrial Services

Robertson Construction Group

Saltash Enterprises

Seddon Construction

SEH French

Illingworth & Gregory

Speller Metcalfe

Stepnell

TClarke Contracting

Thomas Sinden

Tilbury Douglas Construction

Prichard Contracting

Triton Construction

VHE Construction

Vinci Construction

Volkerfitzpatrick

Walter West Builders

Wates Construction

Willmott Dixon

Winvic Construction

