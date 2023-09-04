Procure Partnerships names suppliers for £8bn framework

Procure Partnerships Framework Ltd, a privately-owned procurement agency based in Liverpool, has been operating a national contractor framework for the past four years, which has been used for more than 400 construction projects.
The second iteration of the Procure Partnerships (National Contractor) Framework covers five disciplines: construction, infrastructure, decarbonisation & retrofit, site clearance & demolition, and housing. Each category is subdivided into 11 regions. Total value is put at £8bn.
The contracting authority for the framework is Alder Hey Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
It goes live on 1st November 0223 and expires on 31st October 2027.
The selected contractors are:
- A Buckler Haulage
- Aptus Construction
- AR Demolition
- Ascot Services
- Ash Contracting
- Axis Europe
- Bam Construction
- Beard
- Bethell Construction
- Borras Construction
- Bowmer Kirkland
- Britcon
- Burmor Construction
- Buxton Building Contractors
- Caddick Construction
- Carmelcrest
- Cawarden
- Cheetham Hill Construction
- City Demolition Contractors
- Code Building Solutions
- Compass Developments
- Conamar Building Services
- Concept Interiors Management
- CR Reynolds
- Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering
- DSM Demolition
- Enable Infrastructure
- Encon Construction
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering
- Esh Construction
- Etec Contract Services
- F Parkinson
- GF Tomlinson Building
- Galliford Try Construction
- Geoffrey Osborne
- GMI Construction Group
- Graham Asset Management
- Harris Bros & Collard
- Henry Boot Construction
- Higgins Partnerships
- Hutton Construction
- Inivos
- Integral
- J Freeley
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk
- Keltbray Highways
- Key Construction Midlands
- Kier Construction
- Kind & Company Builders
- Marcon Construction
- McLaren Construction
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- Milestone Infrastructure
- Morris & Spottiswood
- Neilcott Construction
- NG Bailey
- O’Connell Contracting
- Opus Building Services
- Overbury
- P Casey
- P Casey Land Reclamation
- PP O’Connor Group
- PGR Group
- Quinn London
- ReGen UK Construction
- Resolution Interiors
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- Robertson Construction Group
- Saltash Enterprises
- Seddon Construction
- SEH French
- Illingworth & Gregory
- Speller Metcalfe
- Stepnell
- TClarke Contracting
- Thomas Sinden
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- Prichard Contracting
- Triton Construction
- VHE Construction
- Vinci Construction
- Volkerfitzpatrick
- Walter West Builders
- Wates Construction
- Willmott Dixon
- Winvic Construction
