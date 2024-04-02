Procure Partnerships renews professional services framework

Procure Partnerships Framework is conducting market research to determine the procurement strategy for the next iteration of its four-year national professional services framework.

Liverpool-based Procure Partnerships is a privately owned purchasing agency that provides public sector organisations with pre-qualified suppliers to accelerate the procurement process. It claims that its professional services framework has been used for the procurement of more than 400 public sector projects over the past four years.

The anticipated tender issue date for the next generation this spring, with the framework set to launch in summer 2024.

The renewed framework will cover the following four disciplines with separate lots for each: project management, quantity surveying, architectural design and building surveying. Project management appointments will also offer the option to build multi-disciplinary teams at the project call stage.

Framework director Faye Dolan said: “We encourage interested parties to participate in the market engagement process and join us for the online engagement session to learn more about this opportunity."

Interested parties are invited to participate in a market engagement questionnaire by noon on Sunday 21st April.

An online market engagement session is scheduled for Monday 22nd April at 10am.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk