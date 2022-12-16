Procure Partnerships starts £8bn framework renewal

Procure Partnerships Framework Ltd is a privately-owned procurement agency based in Liverpool. It began life as Procure North West.

Over the past five years, its pre-qualified contractors have collectively delivered more than 600 construction projects.

The plan is for the second iteration of the Procure Partnerships (National Contractor) Framework to cover five disciplines: construction, infrastructure, decarbonisation & retrofit, site clearance & demolition, and housing. Contactors will be able to select which disciplines they tender and in which of the 11 regions.

Tender documents are scheduled to be released in March. Contractors can register initial interest by completing the market engagement questionnaire at procurepartnerships.co.uk/register

