Programme manager named for New Hospital Programme

Mace worked on the Dyson Cancer Centre at the Royal United Hospital (RUH) in Bath

The New Hospital Programme (NHP) was established in October 2020 to build a series of new hospitals and new hospital wings across the UK, alongside replacing or refurbishing existing facilities. Boris Johnson, prime minister at the time, promised 40 new hospitals by 2030 but with inadequate funding in place.

Following a change in government last year, health secretary Wes Streeting has reset the programme with a new timetable and secured funding in five-year waves of investment. The NHP will prioritise rebuilding healthcare facilities built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), with the first seven projects being delivered by 2030. Further hospitals will be delivered in waves over the next 15 years and beyond.

Mace and Turner & Townsend will lead the delivery consortium, tasked with keeping the programme on schedule and to budget.

To help do this, the NHP will an industrialised construction approach, maximising standardised designs and off-site manufacturing.

Morag Stuart, chief programme officer for the New Hospital Programme, said: “The programme delivery partner (PDP) appointment demonstrates the government’s commitment to delivering new hospitals and transforming the way that we deliver healthcare in England. This additional, flexible capacity will enable us to build a sustainable and enduring capability.”

Mace Consult chief executive Davendra Dabasia said: “Good infrastructure is all about achieving long-term, beneficial outcomes for communities, businesses and the general public. The New Hospital Programme – realised through the delivery partner model – is going to do just that. Our job now is to leverage all the strengths of the model to make sure it happens with pace and value for the country.

“Blending the delivery partner model with an industrialised approach, Mace, its PDP partners and the diverse supply chain will bring an unparalleled depth and breadth of cross-sector capabilities to enable efficient, effective and safe delivery of this high-profile, high-importance programme.”

Turner & Townsend managing director Chris Sargent added: “Our collaborative approach with Mace and our national supply chain partners will ensure the delivery of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities that meet the needs of patients and clinicians across the UK. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to drive value, efficiency, and innovation in this once-in-a-generation programme.”

