Progress made with Ebbsfleet Garden City plans

The villages of Alkerden and Ashmere will be built in the old Eastern Quarry, which is now called Whitecliffe

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation’s planning committee has approved masterplans and design codes for the villages of Alkerden and Ashmere.

Up to 4,600 homes are planned across the two new villages, in an area known historically as Eastern Quarry but is now being named Whitecliffe. This is in addition to the 1,600 in Castle Hill to the east that are already under way.

The plans set out how Whitecliffe will develop – street design, public realm and street planting – and give guidance on how two new village centres will be shaped.

Mark Pullin, chief planning officer with the development corporation, said: “These are two very important decisions which define how the biggest part of Ebbsfleet Garden City will be shaped over the years to come.”

The 667-acre site is owned by Henley Camland, a joint venture between Henley Investments and place-making firm Camland, which will provide the roads and services to land parcels that will be developed by a range of house-builders and investors.

In the middle of Alkerden is a new ‘market centre’ with commercial, retail and community facilities as well as new homes. It will be defined by a primary and secondary education campus as well as library, sports facilities and a mixed-use centre with shops and cafes, business space a doctor’s surgery and gym

Ashmere will contrast Alkerden with its ‘strong Kentish influenced design codes and commitment to garden city principles’, the corporation said.

Last year, social housing provider Clarion and developer Countryside entered into a joint venture to deliver up to 2,600 new homes on the site in Ashmere.