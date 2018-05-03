Project manager picked for Palma airport expansion

A joint venture of Louis Berger and Cemosa been appointed as project manager for the €300m (£265m) expansion of Palma de Mallorca International Airport in the Baleares Islands, Spain.

Airport operator Aena awarded the JV the €14m contract on the 70-month project.

The airport of Palma de Mallorca, located 8km from the city, is the gateway for millions of tourists visiting the island. In 2017, the airport closed the year with a total of 27,970,655 passengers, 208,787 operations and 10,191t of goods. The expansion project will increase the airport's operational capacity, improve the level of service and increase user safety.

"Louis Berger has 30 years of experience working in the aviation sector,” said Louis Berger international division president James Bach. “The company has supported infrastructure development of several of the largest, award-winning airports in the world. Louis Berger prides itself on developing cost effective, sustainable strategies that allow airport operators to deliver projects and programs necessary to meet both present and future demand in a constantly changing environment.”

The project involves the extension, renovation and reorganisation of the airport's processor building, the A, C and D modules, associated aircraft parking platforms and the parking and access areas. The area of the processor building will be extended to the north, increasing the number of existing check-in counters to more than 250. In addition, the automatic baggage handling system and commercial spaces will be expanded and renewed.