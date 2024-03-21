Prolectric launches US division

Prolectric’s equipment is solar powered

Prolectric’s new US office is based at parent company’s Hill & Smith’s existing premises in Texas and headed by Ben Odell, business development lead, Prolectric USA.

The new operation will focus primarily on the distribution of Prolectric’s solar-powered ‘smart’ tower lights and hybrid generators.

The attempted international expansion comes three years after Prolectric was acquired by diversified industrial group Hill & Smith and a year after Rachel Preen took over as managing director from Chris Williams.

Rachel Preen said: “The US market for solar is extremely buoyant. With expected growth in new solar capacity, Texas has tremendous potential for us.

“This market opportunity provides a natural progression for us to scale the business, building on our rapid UK growth ambition, Prolectric’s robust solar credentials, award-winning product standards for British engineering and CSR.”

