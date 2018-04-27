Proline devises cooling solution for Salford flats

Mechanical and electrical contractor Proline has been awarded the design development and fit out contract for all building services the £33m ‘X1 The Gateway’ scheme in Salford Quays, under construction by Forrest.

The 20-storey residential scheme, comprising 191 apartments, is being developed by Lisa Smith’s X1 Developments group. Proline has been awarded a £3.7m contract for all mechanical and electrical works on the scheme.

It is already working on X1’s The Plaza scheme in Manchester and due to complete in the summer, as well as two private rental sector developments in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Proline has developed the concept mechanical and electrical design for The Gateway with a customised cooling solution.

Andrew Mitton, managing director of Proline Group’s engineering services business, said: “X1 The Gateway scheme is a stunning high rise development that has been designed to maximise views for occupiers with a fully-glazed façade. However, because of its urban location, the windows on the front elevation will not be opening, prompting the need for some creative design ingenuity when it came to countering the potential for solar gain from the façade.

“The client gave us carte blanche to come up with a solution and our response was to develop a cooling plenum that can reduce the indoor temperature by as much as 6oC, while taking up very little space in each apartment and offering low energy and low cost functionality.”

Proline’s mechanical design and installation remit also includes domestic hot water supplies, booster water supplies, wet risers, VRF heating systems and ventilation systems with heat recovery.

The company’s electrical works will include installation of all sub mains and BNO electrical distribution, small power, data and TV services, lighting, earthing, ancillary power supplies, fire alarm system, CCTV, access control, door entry systems and solar PV.