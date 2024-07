Neil Williams

Hexagon, parent company of Leica Geosystems, has promoted Neil Williams to president of the machine control division of Hexagon Geosystems.

Neil Williams has been with the company for 13 years, latterly as UK sales director and business director for heavy construction.

His success at building Leica Geosystems’ market presence in the UK with machine control and site positioning technology has been recognised with a group role.

