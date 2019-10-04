Promotions at the top of McLaren

Clockwise from top left are David Miller, Tony Kavanagh, Adam Nicholson and John Butten

David Miller, Tony Kavanagh, John Butten and Adam Nicholson have all joined the main board, respectively as group commercial director, estimating director, managing director major projects and pre-construction director.

David Miller was previously regional managing director for the London business unit. He takes over as group commercial director from Maurice Archer, who after 15 years in the post has been promoted to the newly created role of group strategic director.

Tony Kavanagh has overseen the estimating function at McLaren for nearly 10 years, during which time turnover has increased from £150m to £650m.

John Button’s appointment to the main board follows five years forming and leading the major projects business unit.

Adam Nicholson has been with McLaren for seven years, leading the development of McLaren’s design management and pre-construction processes.

As a result of David Miller’s promotion, Darren Gill takes over as regional managing director for London. He joined McLaren in February 2019.

Chairman Kevin Taylor said: “The changes reflect the high calibre of colleagues within McLaren and the company’s ability to attract and nurture great talent. The business will benefit hugely from the experience and knowledge that each of our board directors brings to their role going forward.”

Phil Pringle, group executive director, added: “These promotions help to make us fit for a bright future of further growth and success. It’s a pleasure to welcome these key appointments to the board.”

