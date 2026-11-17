In the 1970s and 80s, Ken Barton was working as a pipe fitter’s mate. His role was to help insulate pipes, and that saw him dragging asbestos insulation through cooling systems.

Decades later, his grandson Ben James had trained as a carpenter and joiner, but was looking for something new. “Back in 2017, my granddad’s diagnosis of asbestosis got really serious,” he recalls. “It ultimately led to his disability and death.”

Asbestos lurks in our buildings, and in the bodies of those who work around it. Decades after someone encounters it, they become ill. It’s a devastating disease.

“It had a massive impact,” James says. “But it coincided with me looking for a new job.”

He was motivated to help others at risk of the disease that had taken his granddad from him. “There was a role out there for a trainee asbestos surveyor. When I looked into it, I saw I could be part of something that’s effectively helping to reduce the causes of people contracting asbestos-related diseases, having been so personally affected by it.”

The material had been banned in 1999, but it remains in many buildings, from sheds and barns to schools and hospitals. It has been used for thousands of years, all the way back to ancient Rome and Greece.

Ben James delivering an asbestos awareness training session

“It can be in industrial buildings, commercial buildings, domestic buildings, it can be hidden in the fabric. Or it can be on the surface of a building, but they also put it in factory-built items as well,” James explains. “It’s roughly estimated that close to 5,000 products had asbestos in them, and somewhere between 200,000 to 400,000 non-domestic buildings still contain asbestos in the UK.

“We see it in every sector, in every walk of life: on construction sites, in domestic houses, in people’s backgardens. Where new builds are being built, we’re finding buried asbestos. It’s in hospitals and schools.”

Earlier this year, James joined Acorn Analytical Services as commercial manager.

“We do have a separate health and safety division, but in terms of asbestos, we’re an asbestos management company. So effectively everything encompassing asbestos management. The one thing that we don’t do is the removals themselves.”

This split is typical for the industry. It ensures that surveyors like James avoid any conflicts of interest.

Instead, companies like Acorn identify where asbestos is a risk, before turning the removal over to a specialist contractor, like Ryan Corrigan at Hughes & Salvidge, who we will be hearing from later in this article.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Acorn’s job is to assess the scale of the problem. “We’re primarily a surveying company, and we have our own laboratory to analyse our samples,” James explains.

“We cover the full range of surveys, management of refurbishments and demolitions, for to domestics, commercials, and industrials, as well as laboratory testing and analysis.

“We do air monitoring and analysis. We conduct all the different air sampling that needs to be. Although we don’t do the removals, we project manage them. We can provide independent analysis, and make sure the removal is being done properly.”

At the start of this year, HSE began to push for more use of independent specialists like Acorn. “There was a push on producing better surveys, making sure clients are commissioning better quality surveys from competent providers, ensuring that the right scope of work is being planned.”

The challenge here can be that clients will commission a refurbishment survey, but then change the scope of what they plan to do.

“That almost makes the refurbishment asbestos survey that’s been done null and void,” James says, “Because it doesn’t cover the scope 100%.” A clear lesson here is to decide on the maximum scope of a refurbishment, before commissioning an asbestos survey.

Acorn analysts in the laboratory

When asbestos is found, there are different levels of risk, and the regulations reflect this. Some tasks will require notification, while others will not. And those with the highest risk must be conducted by a licensed contractor.

Even the smallest of refurbishments may carry risk, and some will require a degree of care to decide whether notification is required.

James gives the example of the sort of corrugated cement sheet that is often found on roofs. “Removing that with the correct risk assessment in place, removing it in a good condition and not causing any damage: that could be classified as non-licenced work.” If the task is simply unscrewing an undamaged sheet, notification may not be needed.

“But then removing them where best practice will cause damage to them, or if you’re removing them when they’ve already been substantially damaged, they then become notifiable, non-licensed, and you need to have additional controls in place, and submit notifications before work starts.”

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The other aspect of protecting against asbestos is making sure that people are properly trained. James is a certified trainer, and Acorn is accredited to offer training by UKATA, which was formed in 2008 to set standards, audits, and manage the list of asbestos training providers.

On a simple removal, like that of an unbroken corrugated sheet that can be taken off without causing damage, the job might not be notifiable or require a licence. But training is still vital.

“That doesn’t mean that there aren’t any regulations that need to be followed,” James says. “It’s not like you can cowboy it, you’ve still got to follow everything correctly. You need to make sure that you’ve got a risk assessment in place. You need to make sure that operatives are suitably trained to do the work. You’ve got to have the correct control measures in place, and make sure that they’ve got PPE and RPE (respiratory protection equipment).”

A decontamination control unit allows workers to shower and change before leaving the enclosure.

A job can change as you work. The bolt on that sheet, for example, may turn out not to be so easy to remove, and doing so would cause damage. At this point, a notification would be needed. “It all comes down to the proper planning, and not just being reactionary.”

That planning takes awareness and training, and it’s courses like this that UKATA–accredited trainers offers. Awareness training is needed by anyone who might come into contact with asbestos.

“To be a surveyor, you need some form of asbestos building surveying qualification. In terms of UKATA, there are a whole range of courses that they have, but the primary focus is on asbestos awareness training.

“That’s for anyone that could potentially come across asbestos in their everyday work activity or disturb it, or if you’re someone that influences someone who undertakes that everyday work activity. If you’re a site manager, a contracts manager, a site foreman, or a building surveyor or an architect, anyone who dictates, for example, this wall’s going to come down or that roof’s going to be repaired, then you also need the relevant asbestos awareness training as well.”

Basic awareness training takes around three hours in the classroom. This must be refreshed annually, or as a job roles changes.

Training for non-licensed removals takes a little longer: around three hours in the classroom, and then three hours of practical work.

While asbestos awareness is needed for any job where the material may pose a risk, some projects will require a more careful survey and professional removal. Acorn’s role here is to perform that survey. As many UK authorities seek to refurbish sites like schools and hospitals, these surveys can turn up some unpleasant surprises.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“You’ll find that maybe a school was built in the 1950s, and then there was an additional block in the eighties, with different construction techniques used. You might walk into an old Victorian or Georgian building, but then find 1980s construction where everything’s built out of steel and you’re worried about asbestos insulating board cladding all the columns.”

Removals sites must be properly sealed

It’s at this point that the surveyors hand the project over to an asbestos removal specialist. On jobs like refurbishments, the surveyor may have identified an unknown risk that requires bringing in these experts. But for other projects, like the demolition of a 19th or 20th century building, a responsible contractor will have included the survey, and a nominal cost for asbestos removal, as part of their tender.

That’s the sort of job that makes up around 80% of the work conducted by Hughes & Salvidge, where Ryan Corrigan is chief operations officer for asbestos.

“A lot of it is identified prior to it coming to us,” he explains. “But there are certain situations where as part of the tender we’d provide a cost to carry out refurbishment demolition surveys, to identify the full extent of asbestos in the building prior to demolition.

“Once we receive the reports, there would be some collaboration between us and the surveying company to understand the full extent of the risk. There’ll be a nominal amount put into the tender to cover that removal. Sometimes that’s close, sometimes that’s way out. It’s an estimate at that point, unfortunately, because no one knows what’s in the building.”

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The work needs to be carried out in line with the Control of Asbestos at Work regulations, last updated in 2012, and the Health and Safety at Work Act. Specialists like Hughes & Salvidge need to follow HSE’s Asbestos Licensed Contractors’ Guide, HSG 247, and the Asbestos Analysts’ Guide, HSG 248. “They’re effectively our bible,” Corrigan says.

“The key requirement is ensuring that an asbestos project from start to finish is effectively planned, prepared and implemented, taking into account all health and safety aspects.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“It’s all about protection really. It’s protecting the guys on site that are working in close proximity or working with the asbestos, and then it’s protecting the wider environment, any other potential contractors, workers, or personnel, and the public that are around the site or the building.

“It’s about having effective control measures in place to adequately manage the asbestos removal process. So things like training competencies are paramount. Management and auditing check strategies are key. We need to make sure that whatever works we are undertaking, we’re regularly reviewing to ensure that the control measures in place are adequate and are working.”

A vital part of any asbestos removal comes in the planning stage. Any material requiring removal by a licensed contractor must be sealed and secured from the start of work to its disposal.

“It would need to be in a sealed enclosure. You have to plan how that enclosure is going to be constructed and what it’s going to be constructed with,” Corrigan explains. “You need to manage that process the whole time the enclosure is up. As well as the enclosure, you’ve got the negative pressure unit, which is always attached to the enclosure, and that filters the air within the enclosure.”

The negative pressure unit sucks air out of the enclosure, filtering it before it is released to the atmosphere. All of the seals on the NPU must be thoroughly checked, and Hughes & Salvidge will discharge the air into an open space, to avoid any risks of a failure in the filtering system. This is rare, but can happen, and a release into the atmosphere stops dangerous levels of asbestos fibres building up.

“You’ve then got an airlock system for entering the enclosure,” Corrigan says. “You have to have adequate vision on or into the enclosure. That can be via vision panels that are attached to the enclosure walls or CCTV camera units. The supervisor can always view what’s going on inside the enclosure and make sure that they’re carrying out the actual removal process using adequate control measures.”

These control measures can include shadow vacuum techniques and wetting. Wetting helps ensure fibres do not become airborne. A shadow vacuum is a hose used alongside tools like screwdrivers, to suck away any fibres released during the work. Throughout the work, removal operatives last line of defence is their full face respiratory mask.

At the end of each shift in the enclosure, operatives leave through a decontamination control unit. The workers do no leave the DCU until they have showered and changed.

As part of demolition or refurbishment survey, analysts like Acorn will let removals contractors know if an asbestos risk has been identified. Hughes & Salvidge will then need to give HSE 14 days notice before starting work.

“We provide what’s called an ASB5 form,” Corrigan says. “We provide the address, the location of the works we’re going to undertake, the type of asbestos that we’re removing. And then the start date and the finish date, total number of days on site, and some information about what control measures are going to be in place. We provide a brief description of the work to be undertaken.”

These notifications only come to a few paragraphs, but they allow HSE to determine which jobs to visit. While the method HSE uses to decide where and when to make an inspection is not public, Corrigan estimates this will happen two or three times a year, and believes that the frequency of inspections will be governed in part by the agency’s prior inspections, with those companies with a strong track record receiving slightly fewer inspections than those where the agency has concerns.

The notifications are also made available to ARCA, the Asbestos Removal Contractors Association. Membership of ARCA is voluntary, but is in practice vital to showing compliance with the regulations and best practice.

Negative pressure is used to suck air out of the working area, filtering out any asbestos fibres. In order to avoid any risk from filter failure, it is vented into the atmosphere.

ARCA will also visit sites a few times a year, to carry out surprise audits. As well as visiting the site, ARCA will inspect all of a contractors’ planning. This is much more extensive, requiring answers to well over a hundred questions. This isn’t a cut and paste exercise. Every risk on site must be considered, and a clear plan prepared.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Corrigan shared with TCI some of the paperwork that he had used for a job audited the week before we spoke.

Hughes & Salvidge had been working on a hotel in the south-east of England. “ARCA turned up quite quickly into the project. The project for this particular audit was removal of spray coating to steel beams within the ceiling voids.”

Hughes & Salvidge used wet injection for this. “We have machines with plastic tubes with a load of needles. We inject those needles into the asbestos in a certain sequence, and slowly inject a mix of surfactant and water which is absorbed by the asbestos, making it less friable. It’s then carefully removed and placed into asbestos waste bags, and the beams cleaned using hand tools to remove any remaining material. It’s tricky work.”

This process is described in detail on the planning documents inspected by ARCA. The random visits the auditors perform ensure the same level of planning must be used on every job