Pump operator lashed by concrete hose

The property on Elmfield Avenue, Crouch End, London

A concrete pump operator was cleaning the pump’s hose after it had been used to pump concrete. The pump became blocked, leading to a sudden release of pressure, causing the hose to whip and strike him on the head

He was so badly hurt that he was in hospital for seven months.

The man, who was 35 years old at the time, was working at a domestic property on Elmfield Avenue, Crouch End, London. He had just poured the base for an extension at the property. The incident took place on 3rd March 2019.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that his employer, Singh Will Mix It Ltd, had failed to ensure its workers had the necessary skills, knowledge, experience and training to carry out the work and they failed to have appropriate health and safety systems in place to carry out the work safely. The pump operator was not qualified to operate the machine.

Singh Will Mix It Ltd, of Larkshall Road, Walthamstow, London, was found guilty of breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 following a trial at Southwark Crown Court this week. The company was fined £175,000 and ordered to pay £75,722 in costs.

HSE inspector Gordon Nixon said: “HSE will not hesitate in prosecuting where contractors and operatives do not have the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience and training when carrying out dangerous tasks and putting people at risk.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk