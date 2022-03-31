Q Crane adds 250-tonner

Q Plant's new LR 1250.1

Following a five crane order with Liebherr last year, Oldham-based Q Crane & Plant Hire has returned to the same supplier for an LR 1250.1.

The Stage V compliant machine has a 62-metre lattice main boom and auxiliary sheave pack with associated hook blocks. The crane, which has a self-assembly counterweight system, comes with the maximum counterweight of 82 tonnes plus 36 tonnes of car body ballast. It has also been supplied with the Gradient Travel Aid, which automatically calculates the machine’s centre of gravity to help prevent overbalancing.

Q Plant has specified the new crane with camera systems on the rear, side and winches as well as LiDAT telematics and ECO silent package for more efficient operation.

Last year Q Crane bought five telescopic boom crawler cranes from Liebherr – three LTR 1060s (60 tonners) and two 100-tonne LTR 1100 machines.

Managing director Anthony Quinn said: “We have been very impressed so far with our five LTR cranes purchased in 2021, this made the decision to go with the LR1250.1 a straightforward one. The strong duties, variety of configurations, fast set up times and the latest environmentally friendly Stage V engine gives Q Cranes customers the best all round package in this class.”

