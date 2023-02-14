QTS adds to board of directors

Lisa McKellar

After five years running QTS’ marketing operations, Lisa McKellar has been promoted to marketing and social value director.

She joined QTS in 2018 after six years working for Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

Managing director Alan McLeish, who founded the business in 2008, said: “Since she joined us in 2018, Lisa has really helped to further develop our brand identity and marketing strategy. We recognise the importance of social value within the industry, so it felt like a natural fit for her to officially take that into her role, which is a key focus throughout the next [rail industry] control period.

“I am incredibly proud of the fact that the QTS board members have been promoted into their positions, having grown within their original roles throughout the business. We are committed to creating positive career pathways for all of our team. The training and focus we give to our people helps to generate opportunities for promotion and to ultimately create the next generation of talent in the rail industry.”

QTS was acquired by Renew in 2018.

The 12-strong QTS board now comprises: managing director Alan McLeish, operations director Barry McLeish, operations director (civils & geotechnical) Andrew Steel, financial director Jamie Lewis, compliance director Iain Kirk, operations director (England & Wales) Gary Burnett, technical director Bruno Martin, training director Lorna Gibson, commercial director Richard Cowell, operations director (fencing, England & Wales) Thomas Marshall, REL managing director Scott Kernachan and, now, marketing and social value director Lisa McKellar.

