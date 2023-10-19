QTS adds to road-rail fleet

QTS operates the largest specialised fleet of road-rail vehicles (RRVs) for trackside maintenance.

New arrivals at QTS include the Mega Reach, which is the largest RRV lorry loader crane in the UK and can tow up to 60 tonnes. It can work both on and off track and is also able to operate through overhead lines.

The Cormach crane can be used in vegetation management to remove dying and diseased trees, which reduces the requirement of working at height. It can also be used for heavy lifting, including footbridge installation, overhead line stanchions, gantry removal and rock drilling.

The multipurpose QTS Shunter is built from a disused mobile elevating work platform (MEWP). It has the air capacity, traction and braking capabilities for shunting 12 rail carriages up to 1,000 tonnes controlled by a train brake control system from the Unimog cab. The rail trailer braking system is controlled through the Unimog foot brake with the machines conventional brakes and is capable of shunting 10 rail trailers at 200 tonnes.

Down the line, QTS also has an RRV Unimog with a timber mounted crane that is soon to be trialled on the railway. This machine is built to handle timber up to one tonne and is fitted with a purpose-built crane to offer an outreach of nine metres.

Managing director Alan McLeish said: “At QTS, we’re proud to have a demonstrated history of spearheading innovation across the rail industry over our three decades in business. This year has been no exception and we’re thrilled to officially launch our new machines and get them out on site.

“We have a dedicated projects team that works tirelessly to try and improve efficiencies with our plant equipment. This makes it easier for both our employees and the wider industry to deliver rail projects across the UK, while also continually improving our services for clients.”

QTS has added several other specialist machines to its fleet in recent years, including the Mega Chipper V2 (below), Grapple Saw, Weed Control Unit, Railboss Vactors, Forwarder MegaChipper V2, , Mega Vac, QTS Multicar Unimog Flail/Quad saw and the QTS tree baler.

