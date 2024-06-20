Quarry groups unite to promote health and safety

The new Strategic Forum officially launches at the Hillhead exihibition next week

The new Strategic Safety Forum (SFF) for Health and Safety in the Mineral Products Sector gets its official launch next week at the biennial Hillhead quarry equipment exhibition in Buxton.

The member organisations are the Mineral Products Association (MPA), British Aggregates Association (BAA), the Institute of Quarrying (IQ), Mineral Products Qualification Council (MPQC) and the Quarries National Joint Advisory Council (QNJAC).

The forum said its purpose is “to facilitate and encourage collaboration and co-ordination between key sector organisations for the good of the industry and deliver on a common purpose”.

This forum membership represents companies in the aggregates, asphalt, cement, concrete, precast and masonry, dimension stone, lime, mortar and industrial sand industries across the whole of the UK.

It will endeavour to help ensure that the sector achieves the highest possible standards of performance in health and safety as part of its collective and individual, legal and moral responsibility.

