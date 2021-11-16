Queensland to build seven mini hospitals

Hutchinson has already worked on health projects across the state, including Moura Community Hospital

The Queensland government has appointed of Hutchinson Builders – also known as Hutchies - as managing contractor. Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk said that the Satellite Hospitals Program will deliver seven new facilities to support public healthcare delivery in rapidly growing communities across South East Queensland.

“My government’s vision to build satellite hospitals is a national first,” she said. “It will ensure our health professionals are able to deliver essential services for Queenslanders in our rapidly growing communities, right where they are needed. Importantly, it also will support up to 773 jobs during construction, critical for our economic recovery.

“With the contractor now announced, the Satellite Hospitals Program team will turn its attention towards detailed design, with Queensland tradies expected to have boots on the ground early in the New Year.”

Deputy premier Steven Miles said the new facilities would operate as mini hospitals, providing services in urban areas. “Our satellite hospitals will deliver health care to Queenslanders close to where they live and work,” he said.

The seven satellite hospitals will be built in Brisbane’s north and south, on Bribie Island and in the communities of Caboolture, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Redland City.

Minister for Public Works and Procurement Mick de Brenni said each of the seven facilities would help meet the increased demand for health services across the state. “Our satellite hospitals mean locals don’t have to leave their own community for the healthcare they deserve,” he said. “I am particularly proud that Hutchison Builders – a Queensland company – has secured the satellite hospital program’s managing contract. Hutchies is a true Queensland success story and has served as an employer for countless Queensland families since taking on its first Queensland government project in 1912.

“Hutchies can draw on vast construction knowledge, wide-ranging industry experience and specialist design professionals to ensure timely delivery of these much-needed facilities.”

Managing director Greg Quinn said Hutchinson Builders, which celebrates its 110th birthday next year, has significant experience in health and education projects across the Sunshine State. “We’re already working with local consultants and briefing local subcontractors and local suppliers to ensure we meet the tight timelines and produce a top-quality outcome for Queenslanders,” he said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk