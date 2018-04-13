Quintain agrees finance for Wembley Park

Developer Quintain has secured finance for its second build-to-rent apartments development at Wembley Park.

Quintain has agreed a £36m five-year loan from TH Real Estate for its Alto development, accelerating the development of the Wembley Park Masterplan.

Quintain is delivering the UK’s largest build-to-rent development at Wembley Park with more than 5,000 homes managed by its residential management company, Tipi.

Finance director Michael Jenkins said: “This financing represents an important milestone for Quintain and Tipi, marking the completion and leasing of our second build to rent development. The deal is a clear indicator of the confidence that lenders have in Quintain and our ability in the sector. We are building rental homes faster than any other developer and transforming Wembley Park into a world class destination for Londoners to live, work and visit.”

Jason Rodrigues, vice president of debt strategies at TH Real Estate, said: “TH Real Estate recognises the long-term fundamentals driving the growth in the build-to-rent sector and is delighted to support Quintain and its best-in-class Tipi platform with the financing of this attractive, modern scheme.”