Quintain goes large to fix costs

The arch of the new Wembley Stadium looms over the development site

Quintain has signed a £227m fixed price contract with Sisk for a further 769 homes at its 85-acre Wembley Park site in north London.

Quintain said that while fixed-price contracts were not unusual, such a commitment by both parties during a period of high inflation and economic turmoil was “testament to the exceptional working relationship between the two businesses”.

It added: “This outcome was achieved through early engagement with the wider contractor framework, cultivating transparency and a fair allocation of risk.”

The contract will deliver two new residential towers at plots NE02 and NE03, covering 9,593m in total. Completion is expected in early 2025, with 74% of the homes to be build-to-rent alongside more than 100 affordable homes of mixed tenure

Quintain has been building out Wembley Park for 20 years now. These latest buildings will be the first in the new North East Lands quarter, which broke ground earlier this year.

Quintain chief executive James Saunders said: “Whilst the wider economic picture may be one of uncertainty, Quintain is committed to delivering hundreds of new homes for London at the right time and cost. This landmark contract signing is testament to our continued momentum at Wembley Park and our unwavering success at the site for the past 20 years. It gives me great pleasure to bring the North East Lands development forward with Sisk, our long-term construction partner and valued member of our contractor framework.”

For John Sisk & Son, chief operating officer Ajaz Shafi said “Thisis the largest contract we have signed to date with Quintain and the first developments at North East lands. Sisk has an 18-year history at Wembley Park with our client, Quintain. Together we have created over 2,000 homes, along with a 365-bed hotel, 660 bed student resident units, 1,000 bay carpark, and over five acres of incredible public realm, with another 817 homes now currently under construction with the signing of this latest contract. This demonstrates our longstanding relationship with Quintain and the dedication of our staff and supply chain partners. We are extremely excited by this next leg of the journey at Wembley with Quintain and look forward to creating this new neighbourhood within Wembley Park.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk