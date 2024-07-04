  1. Instagram
Thu July 04 2024

Rail plant goes to auction

12 hours Readypower Rail Services Group has sent a large consignment of rail plant to auction.

Lots include a range of road-rail machines
Lots include a range of road-rail machines

Commercial property agent Sanderson Weatherall is holding an online auction of surplus equipment from Readypower Rail Services following major fleet investment.

Lots include a range of road-rail machines, among them:

  • Three Case 988 Megarailer excavators
  • Three Komatsu PW150 ES excavators
  • Seven Doosan Ultimate 270, 260 & 220 twin cab excavators
  • Nine Komatsu PC138us-2RM & Bendy Boom excavators
  • Two Komatsu PC138 - Z Boom excavators
  • Two Kobelco SK135 excavators
  • Two Terex Giga Railer excavators
  • Two Terex Giga cranes
  • Caterpillar D5C Hydro Stat dozer
  • 11 Genie Z60/34 V3 MEWP access railers
  • Benford & Thwaites dumpers.

Bidding closes from 11am Wednesday 10th July 2024.

See sw.co.uk/auctions for details.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

