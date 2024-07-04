Rail plant goes to auction

Commercial property agent Sanderson Weatherall is holding an online auction of surplus equipment from Readypower Rail Services following major fleet investment.
Lots include a range of road-rail machines, among them:
- Three Case 988 Megarailer excavators
- Three Komatsu PW150 ES excavators
- Seven Doosan Ultimate 270, 260 & 220 twin cab excavators
- Nine Komatsu PC138us-2RM & Bendy Boom excavators
- Two Komatsu PC138 - Z Boom excavators
- Two Kobelco SK135 excavators
- Two Terex Giga Railer excavators
- Two Terex Giga cranes
- Caterpillar D5C Hydro Stat dozer
- 11 Genie Z60/34 V3 MEWP access railers
- Benford & Thwaites dumpers.
Bidding closes from 11am Wednesday 10th July 2024.
See sw.co.uk/auctions for details.
