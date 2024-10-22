Railpen's Oxford plans move forward

The Scott Brownrigg-designed scheme will comprise three four-storey laboratory buildings and a single-storey amenity building

The Scott Brownrigg-designed scheme two miles southeast of Oxford city centre will comprise three four-storey laboratory buildings and a single-storey amenity building. The space will suit a wide range of tenants and provide occupiers with flexibility, with 55% CL2 laboratories and 45% offices.

It is being developed by Railpen, the institution that manages the £34bn railways pension scheme. Railpen bought the park in 2023 as its first entry into the Oxford life sciences market, following a significant investment in the Cambridge innovation sector.

Railpen is targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’, WELL, Wired and Smart Platinum ratings for the development. The latest intelligent building technologies, renewable energy, and biodiverse balconies and roofscapes will reduce embodied carbon and enhance biodiversity.

Richard Van Lente, senior asset manager at Railpen, said: “There is strong demand for state-of-the-art laboratories in Oxford, which our plans for Eastpoint will help to address. More than that, however, they will make a significant contribution to the STEM sector in the city, facilitating meaningful interaction between research, commerce, education and the community.

“We believe this approach will further increase the appeal of the space among leading national and international research companies, which in turn will deliver enhanced long-term returns for our members and a lasting legacy for Oxford.”

