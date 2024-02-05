Rainton lands £6m Glasgow public realm contract

Arrtist's impression of how the avenue will look

Rainton Construction is expected to begin work on-site in early summer on enhancements to Argyle Street West Avenue in Glasgow.

Part of the £115m Glasgow City Region City Deal Avenues programme, Rainton’s work will focus on the stretch between where Argyle Street passes under the Kingston Bridge and the intersection of Argyle and Union streets.

The project will see with new cycleways put in along with trees and raingardens, although the latter is subject to possible limitations due to the low-level railway line running along the full length of the avenue, the council says.

Completion is expected in late autumn 2025.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Our Avenues programme is focused on making our city centre streets more attractive and easier to get around – with this particular contract set to deliver work that will transform Argyle Street between the junction with Union Street and the Kingston Bridge."

