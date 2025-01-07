Ramboll appoints UK transport director

Ann Gordon

Danish consulting engineer Ramboll has appointed Ann Gordon as market director for transport in its UK and Ireland operations.

Gordon has been with Ramboll for 20 years, joining as a graduate engineer, rising to project director in the transport project management team and masterplanning market lead.

Of her new role, she said: “I’m very excited to be joining Ramboll’s leadership team for transport at such a crucial time and to be supporting the UK and Ireland’s sustainable infrastructure ambitions. I’m also looking forward to driving collaboration across Ramboll to bring holistic, sustainable, and innovative solutions to our clients. Empowering others has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career so far and I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to build on that even further in this new role.”

Ramboll’s UK & Ireland managing director, Neil Sansbury, added: “Ann has always been a prominent leader in our UK business, and has played a crucial role supporting key clients, whilst developing our people and inclusive culture, I’m therefore delighted to be working with her to achieve our ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk