Ramboll assigns office FM to Wates

The total facilities management services agreement covers security, cleaning, full hard service provision including asset maintenance and HVAC systems, building operations and building maintenance.

The contract begins on 1st September 2022.

As part of the contract, Wates and its subcontractors have promised “innovations in cleaning, sustainability and maintenance” through the implementation of Internet of Things technology.

Wates FM managing director James Gregg said: “Sustainability and innovation are two key principles on which we base our business. We pride ourselves on delivering services that not only improve the environments in which our customers operate but also contribute to their business goals. We are delighted to be bringing this expertise to benefit Ramboll and their employees across the UK as we help them create sustainable, safe and secure offices of the future.”

