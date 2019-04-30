Ramboll buys Helsinki transport firm

Rambol's Jukka-Pekka Pitkänen and Strafica's Markku Kivari

Strafica has developed a multimodal transport demand model that takes into account travel needs and travel conditions during the day. Amongst other things, the model is used in the planning of sustainable transport modes by optimising cycling and public transportation. The company, which is based in Helsinki, employs 21 people in the sector.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit with our strategy, and a logical continuum to our acquisition of Singapore-based Vertix last year,” said Ramboll global division director, smart mobility Jukka-Pekka Pitkänen. “With Strafica on board, we can further strengthen our capability to drive data-enabled services within smart mobility for the benefit of our clients internationally.”

Strafica managing director Markku Kivari added: “Our digital platforms and software are scalable. We are keen to take our capabilities to global markets, and we see great opportunities both in global and domestic markets from being part of Ramboll. In addition, we both have a mission to improve sustainable and safe mobility.”

Ramboll will now establish a specialised digital mobility unit, Digital Mobility Lab. It will help the company to develop services and products such as traffic supply and demand analysis, real-time traffic data of a virtual city, data analytics and visualisation, and ‘Mobility as a Service’ feasibility studies.