  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue January 30 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Ramboll recruits sustainability manger

Ramboll recruits sustainability manger

16 Jan Danish consulting engineer Ramboll has appointed Lora Brill as head of sustainability for its UK buildings business.

Lora Brill
Lora Brill

Lora Brill joins Ramboll UK from Orchard Street Investment Management where she was head of environmental, social & corporate governance (ESG) and responsible investment.

Before this, she worked for JLL Upstream Sustainability Services, The Uptime Institute, and the New Atlantic Development Corporation.

At Ramboll, Lora Brill’s role is to advise clients on sustainability and help “deliver holistic sustainability outcomes”.

Jason Layfield, executive director of Ramboll UK’s buildings division, said: “Lora is hugely passionate about making a difference to sustainability in its widest sense and we are delighted that she is joining us. It’s great to have her passion, experience and energy in the team to help us support our clients to achieve their sustainability ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »