Ramboll recruits sustainability manger

Lora Brill

Lora Brill joins Ramboll UK from Orchard Street Investment Management where she was head of environmental, social & corporate governance (ESG) and responsible investment.

Before this, she worked for JLL Upstream Sustainability Services, The Uptime Institute, and the New Atlantic Development Corporation.

At Ramboll, Lora Brill’s role is to advise clients on sustainability and help “deliver holistic sustainability outcomes”.

Jason Layfield, executive director of Ramboll UK’s buildings division, said: “Lora is hugely passionate about making a difference to sustainability in its widest sense and we are delighted that she is joining us. It’s great to have her passion, experience and energy in the team to help us support our clients to achieve their sustainability ambitions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk