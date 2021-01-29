Readie readies Basingstoke build

Demolition work progressing at St Modwen Park Basingstoke

The 11.3-acre St Modwen Park Basingstoke scheme is a £23.8m development on the site of the old Viables Business Park.

St. Modwen Industrial & Logistics is speculatively developing three big sheds – 36,987, 51,572 and 97,781 sq ft – which are on track to be completed by September 2021.

Wooldridge Group began demolition work in October 2020 to bring down the old 160,000 sq ft office building of US defence contractor ITT and has now just about finished clearing the site.

Readie’s £12.5m contract is in two parts. Contract one is for demolition works, construction of Unit 1 and external works; contract two is for Units 2 & 3, two retail units, and external works.

David McGougan, senior development manager at St Modwen Industrial & Logistics, said: “Despite the uncertainty around the pandemic, we remain on course to deliver three high-quality, speculative industrial units and two retail amenity pods in Q3 of 2021 and look forward to bringing leading industrial and logistics occupiers to the area next year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk